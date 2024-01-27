Highlights, Danny Röhl and Di'Shon Bernard's reaction - A Sheffield Wednesday recap
Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 with Coventry City on Saturday to set up a fourth meeting of the season.
It was Djeidi Gassama to the rescue for the Owls at Hillsborough as he struck in the final few moments of the game to cancel out Victor Torp's fine opener, and in the end a draw was probably a fair result for the two teams. You can see the match highlights in the video at the top of the page.
Danny Röhl was pleased that his side fought back to get something from the tie, something he felt they deserved, while defender, Di'Shon Bernard, joked that they were getting a bit tired of seeing the Sky Blues after facing them for the third time in the space of a few weeks - check out what they both had to say in the videos below:
There's plenty more to go through, too, and for Mark Robins' thoughts on the 'absolute clowns' that booed his side taking the knee, information on absent players, and our match ratings you can take a look here: