Highlights, Danny Röhl and Di'Shon Bernard's reaction - A Sheffield Wednesday recap

It was Djeidi Gassama to the rescue for the Owls at Hillsborough as he struck in the final few moments of the game to cancel out Victor Torp's fine opener, and in the end a draw was probably a fair result for the two teams. You can see the match highlights in the video at the top of the page.

Danny Röhl was pleased that his side fought back to get something from the tie, something he felt they deserved, while defender, Di'Shon Bernard, joked that they were getting a bit tired of seeing the Sky Blues after facing them for the third time in the space of a few weeks - check out what they both had to say in the videos below:

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad