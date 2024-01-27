Coventry City boss slams ‘absolute clowns’ after Sheffield Wednesday boos

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sky Blues decided to make the gesture before kick off on Friday night after their player, Kasey Palmer, was subjected to racist abuse in their previous meeting the week before, while Wednesday’s players linked arms and stood on the centre circle opposite them.

It was an act that was booed by many in the crowd on the night, and the attacker was also booed individually on numerous occasions as the evening went on – Robins was understandably angry after the final whistle in the 1-1 draw, calling those that did it ‘absolute clowns’.

Speaking after the game he’s quoted as saying, “He’s playing football. We’re in a game where we work really hard, and they come out to entertain people and it shouldn’t happen.

“It’s a disgrace, the reaction was a disgrace, people need to take a look at themselves, what are they doing, ridiculous, it was an absolute joke.

“Kasey’s a football player with family and wants to play and enjoy his football like everyone else. Then you’ve got these idiots, absolute clowns.”

A man has been arrested for ‘a racially aggravated public order offence’ in the last fixture, and both clubs moved quickly after that game to condemn discrimination of any kind.