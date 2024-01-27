Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday have added two loan players to their squad so far in goalkeeper James Beadle and attacker Ike Ugbo, both of whom had to have existing loan deals elsewhere ahead of their switch to S6. Over two weeks have passed since Ugbo's arrival, with Röhl having provided a candid reflection of how business has been going, describing the experience as 'tough' with deals understood to have broken down late on in the process.

The Owls have scrapped back from a seemingly terminal position in the battle for survival to give themselves a shot, five points back with 18 matches still to play. Röhl has made no secret of his preference to bring in a host of new faces before the transfer window closes on Thursday night. He has made clear from the start of his time in South Yorkshire that his preference in profile of players he'd look to bring in is based on youth and dynamism. Beadle is 19, Ugbo 25, while the two transfers believed to have gone some way down the road before failing late on were 23 (Conor Coventry) and 20 (Mike Biereth).

Wednesday's is an already experienced squad and while his preference for youth remains, Röhl told The Star he is not fussy when it comes to the age of player the club may be looking at signing in the coming days. The focus is about immediate impact and the ability to help the Owls stay in the Championship, he suggested. 'Bigger picture' signings are ideal, but given the situation the club finds itself in, can wait.

"In our situation we have to look at which options we can get. It doesn't mean immediately it is about the age, it is about who can help us immediately," he said. "I prefer the profile of having young players who can make the next step, but it does not mean we are ruling out experienced guys. This is the transfer window and it is January, this can be more difficult than the summer when you can prepare.