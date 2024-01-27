Absence of Sheffield Wednesday duo explained after missing Coventry City clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Danny Röhl named a strong side in the FA Cup as they sought to make it past the Sky Blues and reach the fifth round, however Windass and Byers weren't on the bench as he opted to name a number of youngsters in the side at Hillsborough.

Pierce Charles and Bailey Cadamarteri both started, while Jack Hall, Gui Siqueira and Sam Reed were named on the bench, and some had questioned why a couple of last season's promotion heroes were missing in action. Röhl says there was a very good reason on both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With Josh we decided to give him a little bit of time,” he explained. “He’s trained individually, and I know him and it’s about having good load management to bring him into the next game. It was an open conversation and we were on the same page.

“With George he was a little bit ill this week, that was why he was not in the squad, but all in all they will be available for the next game.”

The Owls' next game sees them welcome Watford to Hillsborough on Wednesday night, and they'll be eager to build on the 1-1 draw with Coventy and hopefully get back to winning ways in the Championship as they continue their pursuit of safety this season.