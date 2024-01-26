News you can trust since 1887
Two eights and a 'wibbly-wobbler' in Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from FA Cup draw with Coventry City

A late Djeidi Gassama goal kept Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup and sent his side to Coventry for a replay.

By Alex Miller
Published 26th Jan 2024, 21:42 GMT

The Owls battled back to claim a result form behind and had some bright performances throughout, going toe-to-toe with the in-form promotion battlers. Pierce Charles made a classy save in the final moments to keep the tie alive, new signing Ike Ugbo caught the eye in glimpses and Barry Bannan produced an influential performance from midfield.

But it was a twisting, turning Gassama that took the star man gong for Wednesday on a night he proved to be the hero. Here are our player ratings from Hillsborough.

Showed some quality with the ball at his feet, shaking off early nerves. Confident in his decision-making and made an exceptional save late on to save the tie. Beaten by a naughty wibbly-wobbler from Torp.

1. Pierce Charles - 8

Wednesday's 'Captain of Chaos' was strangely calm out there on the right. Good thing? Bad thing? We're not entirely sure.

2. Pol Valentin - 6

Once again showed his strength in key moments. Put his foot in to make a number of tackles and looked generally at ease.

3. Di’Shon Bernard - 7

Robust. Looked really comfortable in what was only his second start since Boxing Day. Swept up a couple of moments of promise for Coventry.

4. Akin Famewo - 7

