Two eights and a 'wibbly-wobbler' in Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from FA Cup draw with Coventry City
A late Djeidi Gassama goal kept Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup and sent his side to Coventry for a replay.
The Owls battled back to claim a result form behind and had some bright performances throughout, going toe-to-toe with the in-form promotion battlers. Pierce Charles made a classy save in the final moments to keep the tie alive, new signing Ike Ugbo caught the eye in glimpses and Barry Bannan produced an influential performance from midfield.
But it was a twisting, turning Gassama that took the star man gong for Wednesday on a night he proved to be the hero. Here are our player ratings from Hillsborough.