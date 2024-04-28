Anthony Musaba got the ball rolling in the first half, and it was Iké Ugbo and Josh Windass who finished the job in the second as they claimed a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion that means their fate is in their own hands next weekend when they travel to Sunderland - a point is all they need to guarantee their spot in the second tier next season.

Danny Röhl’s men put on a fine showing at both ends of the pitch with James Beadle making a whole host of excellent saves, and all three of their attackers getting on the scoresheet - if you want to check out the extended highlights from a fun afternoon at S6 you can check out the video at the top of the page.

We spoke to both Röhl and Musaba after the tie, with the manager speaking of how proud he was of his players, and the attacker discussing his love for the relationship that he’s built up with Wednesdayites since his arrival - check out both below:

Meanwhile, in the celebrations after the game, Wednesday coach, Chris Powell, could be seen reenacting a moment from his past as he swung from the crossbar in celebration - just like he did when his Charlton Athletic side beat the Owls in the FA Cup years ago.

For all the rest of the fallout, we’ve got you covered here:

