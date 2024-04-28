Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls picked up a huge victory on Saturday after goals from Anthony Musaba, Iké Ugbo and Josh Windass secured a vital three points in their quest for survival, leaving Danny Röhl’s side in search of just one point in order to confirm their Championship safety.

But amongst the happiness on an important day for the club, there was an unsavoury incident underneath the south stand that resulted in Chansiri pushing away a teenager that was chanting for him to ‘get out of our club’.

Dean Percival said in a caption alongside the video, “My son getting hit by the Sheffield Wednesday chairman. Just about shows his arrogance and not understanding of the English game."

The post, which has now been deleted, showed Chansiri stopping for what he probably presumed was a photo with the youngster, before clearly taking umbrage to what he understandably felt was a disrespectful taunt. A staff member alongside the Owls chairman could be heard saying ‘Stop being an idiot’ before the video cut off.