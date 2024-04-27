'Tremendous' 'Barnstorming' - High Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after massive West Brom win - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a massive win on Saturday afternoon with a thumping display against West Bromwich Albion.

Published 27th Apr 2024, 17:20 BST

Wednesday needed to show up for this one as they looked to keep their Championship fate in their own hands, and they went above and beyond in that sense with a rip-roaring display at Hillsborough.

Anthony Musaba, Iké Ugbo and Josh Windass got the goals that put West Brom to the sword, and Danny Röhl’s side are now just a point away from safety.

Here’s how we rated the Owls on a fine Saturday afternoon at S6:

A brilliant showing from the young goalkeeper, who was solid in the first half but pretty spectacular in the second. Made three huge saves in a spell of just a few minutes, but was generally just very very good.

1. James Beadle - 9

Another milestone appearance for the long-serving Owl, who went joint eighth on Wednesday all-time list with outing number 434. Put in a strong showing on the right of the back three, and made some important interventions.

2. Liam Palmer - 8

Deserved his return to the XI after a good outing in the second half at Blackburn, and was equally as good at Hillsborough this afternoon. Looked really comfortable.

3. Dominic Iorfa - 8

He's been out of action for a while, but you couldn't tell... Bernard came in and looked incredibly assured on his return to the XI, slotting in like a hand in a glove.

4. Di’Shon Bernard - 9

