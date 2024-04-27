Wednesday needed to show up for this one as they looked to keep their Championship fate in their own hands, and they went above and beyond in that sense with a rip-roaring display at Hillsborough.
Anthony Musaba, Iké Ugbo and Josh Windass got the goals that put West Brom to the sword, and Danny Röhl’s side are now just a point away from safety.
Here’s how we rated the Owls on a fine Saturday afternoon at S6:
1. James Beadle - 9
A brilliant showing from the young goalkeeper, who was solid in the first half but pretty spectacular in the second. Made three huge saves in a spell of just a few minutes, but was generally just very very good.
2. Liam Palmer - 8
Another milestone appearance for the long-serving Owl, who went joint eighth on Wednesday all-time list with outing number 434. Put in a strong showing on the right of the back three, and made some important interventions.
3. Dominic Iorfa - 8
Deserved his return to the XI after a good outing in the second half at Blackburn, and was equally as good at Hillsborough this afternoon. Looked really comfortable.
4. Di’Shon Bernard - 9
He's been out of action for a while, but you couldn't tell... Bernard came in and looked incredibly assured on his return to the XI, slotting in like a hand in a glove.