Watch 30,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans belt out Hi Ho Silver Lining at Hillsborough
Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium is sold out this afternoon, and their fans have certainly made themselves heard.
The Owls are taking on West Bromwich Albion at S6 in their final home game of the season, and over 30,000 Wednesdayites have made the trip to cheer on Danny Röhl’s boys.
Wednesday can take a big step towards safety if things go their way, and Röhl spoke in the week about how important the supporters could be in helping them get the job done.
You can watch them belting out Hi Ho Silver Lining in the video at the top of the page...