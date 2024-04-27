"Attack, attack, attack" Danny Röhl praises 'on fire' Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls battered promotion-chasing West Brom to earn their second win on the spin and stretch their end-of-season unbeaten run to five. They leapfrogged Plymouth Argyle into 20th place and with results elsewhere in the survival scrap going their way, it means a draw at Sunderland next weekend will secure second tier status from the depths of a 12-point deficit in November.

Goals from Anthony Musaba, Ike Ugbo and Josh Windass did the business on an afternoon that they shut the Baggies down offensively. It delivered a look to the table unthinkable after their worst-ever start to a league campaign. But Röhl’s message is simple; it’s not done yet.

“It was a big, big performance from my team,” the German coach said. “With the spirit, with what we invest against a strong side. When you look to the game and how they play, how they press, it’s not an easy one. But today I saw a team that were really on fire.

“I felt this in the week, the last two weeks I have felt really the spirit in training. For me, it is nearly the best performance on the ball, defending as a team, how compact we were. If we overplayed, we closed our net again and then there was the situation at the end of the game where we defended our box like it’s a draw or 1-0. You see then the mindset is right. It was outstanding today.

“You see the table. We are over the line but yet safe. It means for us we keep going and hopefully next week we can celebrate.”

Wednesday set up with an aggressive line-up and played out Röhl’s insistence after last weekend’s Blackburn Rovers win that they would go out to attack the positions above them rather than guard their newly-held position outside the bottom three.

