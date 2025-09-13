A debut and an absence - Henrik Pedersen reveals his Sheffield Wednesday XI for Bristol City
The Owls are still waiting for their first league victory of the season after a tough start, and the Dane will be hoping that - with home advantage - they can finally end that drought as the Robins come to town.
Up front there’s been a decision made on Bailey Cadamarteri after his late return from duty with Jamaica, with the 20-year-old starting from the bench, while Harry Amass has been given the nod to make his debut in what looks like a left wing-back role.
Here’s how the two teams line up
Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City -
Wednesday XI: Horvath, Valery, Otegbayo, Iorfa, Lowe, Amass, Palmer, Ingelsson, Bannan, McNeill, Ugbo
Bristol City: Vitek, Vyner, Dickie, Atkinson, Sykes, Knight, Randell, McCrorie, Twine, Mehmeti, Riis
