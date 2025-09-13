Sheffield Wednesday are back in Championship action against Bristol City today, and Henrik Pedersen has named his starting XI for the game.

The Owls are still waiting for their first league victory of the season after a tough start, and the Dane will be hoping that - with home advantage - they can finally end that drought as the Robins come to town.

Up front there’s been a decision made on Bailey Cadamarteri after his late return from duty with Jamaica, with the 20-year-old starting from the bench, while Harry Amass has been given the nod to make his debut in what looks like a left wing-back role.

Here’s how the two teams line up

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City -

Wednesday XI: Horvath, Valery, Otegbayo, Iorfa, Lowe, Amass, Palmer, Ingelsson, Bannan, McNeill, Ugbo

Bristol City: Vitek, Vyner, Dickie, Atkinson, Sykes, Knight, Randell, McCrorie, Twine, Mehmeti, Riis

