Visiting supporters to Hillsborough this weekend have been encouraged to observe the boycott of spending at the stadium in protest against Dejphon Chansiri’s continued ownership of Sheffield Wednesday - with a fan event also having been shifted from the ground.

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has lead the way on a boycott that aims to strip supporter funding of the club, with retail and merchandise, as well as matchday spending on food and drink within the ground. Further protest action has seen a generous reception from a number of fan bases this season, with supporters from Leicester City and Wrexham having been particularly outgoing in their support.

The Trust organisations of Swansea City and Stoke City have acknowledged an encouragement for boycott within the ground in away ends already this season and the Trust organisation of this weekend’s visitors Bristol City have circulated a similar request.

“Our friends at Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust have reached out to us in regards to Bristol City supporters taking part in the ongoing boycott of food & drink sold at Hillsborough,” a statement read in part.

“Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust (SWST) are continuing their campaign to protest the mismanagement and ownership of their club. Bristol City Supporters Club & Trust share the view that football clubs belong to their communities and supporters are the principal stakeholder.

FANFARE: Sheffield Wednesday fans at Leicester City (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

“Ahead of the Sky Bet Championship fixture between Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City at Hillsborough on Saturday September 13th 2025 (KO 3pm), SWST have asked that Bristol City supporters show solidarity by not spending any money on food & drink inside Hillsborough – a continuing boycott started by Sheffield Wednesday supporters to defund the club’s current ownership.”

The release came on the same day Wednesday’s LGBTQ+ fan group Rainbow Owls confirmed they had moved a planned event from taking place at The Wednesday Tap - a bar situated beneath Hillsborough’s South Stand - had been moved after it was considered the spending of money at the venue would detract from the efforts of the Trust and other groups observing the boycott. Their ‘Wednesday Pride’ event will now take place at the Niagara Conference Centre on October 16.

A Rainbow Owls statement read in part: “Following several in-person and phone conversations, we have reached the conclusion that Wednesday Pride should not be held at The Wednesday Tap. Our vision for Wednesday Pride, both last season and this season, was to highlight the empowerment of those in LGBTQ+ football working together to combat the many challenges that face us.

“We do not want the choice of venue to overshadow the importance of topics to be discussed, compromise the safeguarding of our speakers and attendees, or undermine the excellent work that is being done by other SWFC fan groups.”

The statement continued: “We wish to assure fans that no money was ever exchanged between Rainbow Owls and SWFC. And this will continue until Dejphon Chansiri makes the right decision and leaves our beloved club. We look forward to seeing you in October.”

