There’s nothing quite like getting one over an old pal.

And that’s exactly what Henrik Pedersen is hoping to do this afternoon as he welcomes former colleague Gerhard Struber to Hillsborough having planned his way to grabbing his side a first win of the campaign.

The two coaches have graduated to Championship management status - former Barnsley boss Struber has Champions League outings on his CV after time with Red Bull Salzburg - where he and Wednesday boss Pedersen shared employment some 15 years ago.

The pair worked together in the youth ranks at Salzburg, with Pedersen spending six years in the set-up before moving onto Red Bull Ghana and then making his way into management in Scandinavia.

“They have a really good coach, Gerhard Struber, my former colleague and assistant coach from Salzburg,” the Wednesday boss said in his pre-match press conference. “They play a very aggressive style of football and are a very well-organised team.

“I have big respect for this team and they have really good individual quality, but we are also a very well-organised team and I have some very, very hungry players who are hungry to get their first win in the Championship this season, so I’m really looking forward to Saturday.

“We have not spoken regularly for a long time,” Pedersen continued when asked if he had stayed in contact with Struber. “I think it’s normal life when you go to a new club, and it’s many years ago. He’s a fantastic guy and a good coach, so I’m looking forward to seeing him again.”

