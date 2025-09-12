Former Sheffield Wednesday striker - and Steel City native - Lee Gregory, has retired from professional football.

The 37-year-old has had an impressive career, coming into the professional game late and playing for the likes of Staveley Miners Welfare and Halifax Town before getting a move to Millwall. From there he went on to play for Stoke City, Derby County and, of course, the Owls, before returning to Mansfield Town last year.

Now, though, the two-time League One play-off final winner has decided to call it a day and hang up his boots - though does so with a heavy heart.

“The words I never thought I’d have to say, but here I am,” the former Owl said. “After everything, after every moment, every kick, every laugh, every heartbreak — I have come to terms with it. I am retiring from professional football.

“Saying this now makes my heart ache...”

“I honestly thought this day would never come. Football has been my life, my passion, my identity. The memories I’ve made, the dreams I’ve lived — they are beyond anything I could have imagined. Playing out the dream I’ve carried since I was little. It has truly been the best job in the world. Even saying this now makes my heart ache, makes me want to keep going.

“But my body is telling me it’s time. For my health, for my future, for the life I want to live with my family - I have to stop. And that’s okay. Because endings make room for new beginnings.

“I want to thank every club I’ve played for, every teammate who pushed me, every coach who believed in me, and every fan who cheered me on. You’ve made this journey unforgettable. You’ve made me who I am. Football has given me everything — and now I carry it forward in my life, in my family, and in everything I do next. From the bottom of my heart, I have loved it. Thank You.”

Gregory scored almost 200 goals during his time in the professional game, setting up 50 for others along the way, but at Hillsborough will be most remembered for his role in the promotion of 2023.

With 29 goals and 12 assists in 101 matches, ‘Greggers’ proved to be a savvy bit of business by Darren Moore, and the Sheffielder certainly left his mark. His assist for Josh Windass will go down in folklore, as will the part that he played in the Miracle of Hillsborough.

It remains to be seen where the next chapter of his career will take him, but after taking the long road up the English football pyramid over the last couple of decades he’s probably due a bit of a break.

