The September international break has often served as something of a watermark in these early stages of a Sheffield Wednesday season - and on the strength of Henrik Pedersen’s pre-Bristol City press conference it seems to be the case again.

The task is a tall one, of that there is no question. Too tall, perhaps. Off-field trouble continues to hang above Hillsborough as the most relevant conversation while Wednesday’s players and staff go about navigating the mission of Championship survival knowing theirs is the thinnest squad in the division.

The scrap shown in each of their six competitive fixtures so far has come in different forms by individuals of different experience but has highlighted concerns over their ability to stay the course in a gruelling 46-game campaign. None of those concerns, of course, are the fault of anyone on the ground.

The transfer window came and went with disappointment, the club bound by the shackles brought about by mismanagement in Bangkok. But while the free agent market remains off-limits with no end in sight on that front, this is it. And one man who refuses to go under is manager Henrik Pedersen.

“I am very happy with the squad I have,” he said. “I would also have liked to have more players, but we couldn’t. We were well-prepared for this but it was not possible. How I see my squad right now, this hunger, intensity, belief, trust within the group. I have a big belief and I promise the boys will do everything to make good progress and survive in the Championship.”

The Danish coach has sought to present an air of positivity throughout his time as boss so far, seeking to project that feeling to those around him. His coaching staff and senior players have been encouraged to do the same and if the strength of feeling in the performances on the pitch are anything to go by, it appears to be having an impact in the face of desperately difficult circumstances. They can only impact what they can impact.

Asked some weeks ago whether a ‘siege mentality’ was required, Pedersen recoiled. Wednesday will require a spirit of defiance in how they go about their business in the coming weeks - the Owls boss spoke of next month’s international break as an opportunity to take a beat before going again - and it seems he wants not to close out the outside world, but to bring thousands with them. The spirit shown between players and supporters is one that must drive them on.

“Everyone who has been to Hillsborough or to our away games, when you feel it’s rocking, you cannot describe what this means at home or away,” he said. “It’s how much it means to the players. You hear them speaking about it; today it was amazing, today it was really amazing. The staff speak about it. It means everything to us.

FANFARE: Sheffield Wednesday fans at Leicester City (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

“Every time we have a difficult period and they stay with us, it is a new energy every time. The boys need this energy. It is a tough situation, but everything goes slowly in the right direction. But there will be difficult periods. Here we need everyone, we need the fans as they do, to support us, to be a mirror. It means everything that they stay with us.”

And it is with that energy Wednesday will hope to go into the next games before that next break; the visit of unbeaten Bristol City, a kid’s outing with Grimsby, to Pompey, Coventry and to Birmingham. For all the scrap and effort shown, the Owls are still without a win in 90 minutes across their six competitive fixtures and it’s a column they must tick sooner rather than later to provide another boost to all involved.

How that win comes is yet to be known. But for all the doubt and all the concern, Pedersen refuses to see the club belittled. It’s a monumental struggle no doubt, but the fact remains that with tongue-in-cheek, ‘The Massive’ remains a pull with Craig Mudd having made the switch from a cushy job with Manchester City and Harry Amass putting off other options to join on loan from Manchester United.

“We are Sheffield Wednesday,” he said. “We had players form big clubs who wanted to come here. We are Sheffield Wednesday. We are an interesting address. I know a lot has happened, but we are still an interesting address from the football side and we know we have good talents that want to come here and big clubs that have the belief that they want them to come here. It is a big trust. We have Muddy who came here from a very good job at Man City.

“We don’t have to make ourselves small because we have difficult situations. We are Sheffield Wednesday... We are in a difficult situation, but we don’t have to make ourselves look small for the rest.”

