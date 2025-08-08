Sheffield Wednesday’s season starts on Sunday afternoon as they head over to Leicester City for their Championship opener.

It’s the first bit of competitive football that the Owls will play under new manager, Henrik Pedersen, after he took over from Danny Röhl, but it comes amid carnage at Hillsborough that sees them heading into the tie still not entirely sure whether captain, Barry Bannan, will be able to play or not.

Pedersen spoke to the media for the first time on Thursday and our Owls writer, Alex Miller, was on hand to try and find out exactly what’s going on around S6 ahead of this weekend, and you can hear some of what the Dane had to say in this week’s show... We also talk embargoes, the EFL and plenty more.

You can check out a clip of the show at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below as we’re joined by Alex to discuss the latest goings on at Hillsborough - on and off the pitch.

Henrik Pedersen had his first press conference as Sheffield Wednesday boss

