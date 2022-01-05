The 19-year-old, who spent time developing under former Owl Brian Barry-Murphy on loan at Rochdale last season, is available for a temporary switch though Wednesday face competition from the likes of Nottingham Forest and Swansea City for their signature.

He’s highly rated at Brighton, particularly by their boss Graham Potter. Here’s what he’s had to say on the England youth international.

What’s Potter said on his development?

There’s been lively debate down in Sussex as to whether Roberts is being wasted in the background at Brighton – but Potter made clear he’s been improving every day training at the highest level.

He said: “There's a benefit to training everyday with the likes of Danny Welbeck, Adam Lallana, against Neal Maupay, against guys that are playing in the Premier League, Leo Trossard etc.

“It's a good way for players to develop. You've got to monitor that, because you don't want that to carry on too long. Players need to play as well, so it's a fine balance between games and training, developing and competing in the Premier League.

“What we've seen with Haydon is he's got some really good attributes and in some ways he's competing really well. At the same time as well there are probably a couple of steps that he will take, but that's just normal because of how old he is.”

What about his attributes?

“He’s a really exciting player,” said Potter. “He is young and he has got a lot to learn but he has got some really interesting attributes. Very strong, very quick, very mobile.

“He’s powerful. Good with the ball, brings it out well. He’s got good courage so he’s got a lot of things that are really exciting. He has got attributes that can play in the Premier League.

“We need to help him get better. Help him understand a bit more about what we are trying to do.”

How does Potter think he can go?

To the very top. The Brighton boss has made no secret of the fact Roberts is among the youngsters to have been close to first team contention this season and he’s been on the bench a number of times.

Asked about whether he was tempted to send the youngster out on loan in January – since a decision made – he said: “When we are talking about final decisions, if there’s a loan opportunity what does it look like? Sometimes players are desperate to play so you’ve got to weigh it up.

“But if there isn’t one or you think he can really help us and there’s a possibility he can be in our squad and on our pitch, then we need to keep him.

“That was the decision really for Haydon. He has got attributes that can play in the Premier League.