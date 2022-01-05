And while nothing appears to be especially imminent when it comes to Sheffield Wednesday, the Owls are working hard to bring in reinforcements.

Elswhere, there are rumblings. Here’s the latest from across the third tier.

Black Cats beat Celtic to Hume signing with Wednesday win to thank

Former Liverpool youth skipper Conor Masterson is a player up for grabs when it comes to League One clubs.

Northern Ireland youth international Trai Hume has completed his move to Sunderland, with the high-flying Black Cats having beaten Celtic to his signature.

The 19-year-old defender arrives from Linfield for a fee believed to be in the region of £200k. Stoke City were also interested in the youngster.

Hume was present at Sunderland’s 5-0 win against Wednesday last week and in his opening media engagement with the club explained how the evening swung things in Sunderland’s favour when it came to his decision.

Ex-Liverpool man up for grabs

Centre-half Conor Masterson returned to Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday following a loan at Cambridge United that brought 15 League One starts.

But it looks likely he’ll be heading back out to a third tier club on a temporary basis for the rest of the season as Mark Warburton seeks to further sharpen his experience.

The former Liverpool prospect, who was highly rated at Anfield, is 23 now and will no doubt attract a great deal of interest.

Red hot Premier League youngster joins Gillingham

Gillingham have bolstered their forward line with the signing of Norwich City youngster Tom Dickson-Peters.

Dickson-Peters joins Canaries team-mate Dan Adshead at the Kent club after the Premier League club have been impressed with Adshead’s progress with Steve Evans’ side before injury.

A bright 19-year-old Scotland youth international, he has been in blistering form for City's U23s, scoring 17 goals in 18 games in all competitions.

Ipswich eye permanent deal for former Owls-linked keeper

Ipswich Town are hopeful of turning Christian Walton’s loan deal permanent, according to reports in East Anglia.

The Brighton goalkeeper was a reported transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday over the summer before the Owls sealed a deal for Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Plymouth seal deal for former West Ham starlet

One of Wednesday’s keenest rivals for a playoff berth have completed their first signing of their new manager’s era.

Steven Schumacher has brought in young Irish midfielder Alfie Lewis from St Pat’s Athletic.

Lewis, 22, is a former West Ham youngster of some repute.

Title chasers priced out of race for top prospect

Morecambe striker Cole Stockton will no doubt be a name right at the top of several club’s wishlists in the coming months, but it looks unlikely he’ll move on this month.

The strapping 27-year-old, who has topped the League One scoring charts throughout the season, has been linked with the likes of promotion hopefuls Wigan Athletic, is available at the right price – though that price seems to be too rich for the blood of the Latics, who could try again in the summer.