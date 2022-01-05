And it seems their to-do list is even more concerning than first thought, with Darren Moore again expressing his displeasure at what is a long-list of absent players.

The Star understands that in-form right-back Jack Hunt is suffering from an achilles injury he picked up in the Owls’ trip to Sunderland last week.

Jack Hunt has been in fine form for Sheffield Wednesday of late.

Former Bristol City man Hunt, 31, was seen to be moving gingerly towards the back end of the clash, which Wednesday lost 5-0 in their heaviest defeat of the season.

The injury meant Hunt was absent from the Wednesday squad that lost at Shrewsbury Town on Sunday.

A near two-week break from matches has come at a good time for the defender. Sources close to the club have told The Star it is hoped Hunt’s issue isn’t a serious one and that he may even be in contention for a return to action in their next scheduled match against Plymouth Argyle on January 15.

A senior man in the Wednesday squad, Hunt has tallied three assists so far this season. In December he was named in the League One team of the week for a bright attacking display in their win at Crewe Alexandra.

Speaking to The Star earlier this season, he explained that while the years are creeping up on him, he feels he has a very many years left in the game and can play on well into his 30s with Wednesday.

“In football now everyone is super fit,” he said. “I’m only 30 years old and I like to think I’ve got an awful lot of years in me.

“Especially how I play the game, I don’t feel like I am 30. It’s a bit of a magic number in football, 30. People think as soon as you get to 30 you’re finished.