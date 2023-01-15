It was a potentially pivotal weekend in League One and Sheffield Wednesday were the team to come out of it smiling most.

The Owls picked up a hard-fought three points at Wycombe Wanderers thanks to Will Vaulks stunning drive and while that was going on, the other two teams vying for automatic promotion - Plymouth and Ipswich - were playing out a 1-1 draw.

The gap between Wednesday in second and Ipswich in third stretched to four points and leaders Plymouth are within touching distance, too, with Darren moore’s men three points behind with a game in hand.

Wednesday’s win prompted Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth to state his opponents would go on to, not just earn automatic promotion, but win the division outright.

It was a big call, such is the competition to make it back into the Championship, but it’s an argument that wasn’t dismissed by one EFl pundit who raved about the form Wednesday are currently on as they made it 14 matches since last tasting defeat in the league.

Speaking on ITV’s EFL Highlights show, Dean Ashton, while not forgetting to hail Vaulks’ incredible winner, pointed to the defence for their part in the run as well.

“It’s hard to argue [Wednesday won’t win the league],” he said. “They are on such a good run - one defeat in 19. Another clean sheet which is 14, the best in the division and Vaulks is putting together a lovely DVD of top strikes throughout his career. He’s got that in his game to be able to score from distance. Again they have won without Bannan which shows the strength they have got in that side.”

Ainsworth had said after his side’s defeat to the Owls: “They are an unbelievable team, they are an outstanding side, and they deserve to currently sit second.”

