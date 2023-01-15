Darren Moore’s side recorded a 1-0 away win against Wycombe Wanderers in their most recent league match at the weekend.

The latest round of League One fixtures is in the books and Sheffield Wednesday sit just three points off league leaders Plymouth Argyle in second place.

Darren Moore’s side recorded an impressive 1-0 away win against Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend while their last home league match saw them beat Cambridge United 5-0 in front of 24,221 supporters at Hillsborough. That figure is slightly above the Owls average home attendance for the 2022/23 season so far, which currently sits at 24,060.

Here, we take a look at how the average attendance at Hillsborough in League One this season so far compared to their league rivals for the 2022/23 season. Here are the average home attendances for all 24 EFL League One clubs ranked from lowest to highest:

1. Forest Green 2,998

2. Accrington Stanley 3,276

3. Burton Albion 3,332

4. Fleetwood Town 3,442