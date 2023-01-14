Sheffield Wednesday will be ‘the Champions of League One’ says Wycombe Wanderers boss

Sheffield Wednesday will win the League One title this season.

That is the opinion of Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth, who watched on from the sidelines as the Owls reversed the scoreline of their two previous visits thanks to a WIll Vaulks stunner from long range.

Wednesday are locked in what continues to shape up as a three-way dogfight for automatic promotion and after their eighth away win of the campaign, Darren Moore’s side sit four points clear of third-place Ipswich Town and three points back on top dogs Plymouth Argyle – with a game in hand.

“They are an unbelievable team, they are an outstanding side, and they deserve to currently sit second,” said Ainsworth.

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Gareth Ainsworth, Manager of Wycombe Wanderers enters the pitch prior to the Sky Bet League One between Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth at Adams Park on December 04, 2022 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

“Sheffield Wednesday have come to town with strength and depth, and all that separated the two teams was a wonder strike from 30 yards.

“We put a lot of pressure on them in the second half, but we didn’t get that final moment like they did.”

Committed performances all over the field did the business for Wednesday, who continue to close in on the league record of 17 clean sheets in a season – they’re only two away.

"It just wasn’t meant to be,” Ainsworth continued, reflecting honestly on Wycombe’s fourth home defeat of the campaign.

“Wednesday had a lot of respect for us, and we lost narrowly to the champions of League One this season.

"Anyone that finishes above Wednesday will win the league this year.

