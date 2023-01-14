Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers highlights - Will Vaulks screamer, injury update and more

Darren Moore’s side are now unbeaten in 14 games in the third tier, and did something today that they haven’t done in over a decade - win away at Wycombe.

It was a result that took them within three points of Plymouth Argyle, four points clear of Ipswich Town, and gave the brilliant away end at Adams Park something to really cheer about.

Wil Vaulks scored a screamer, that you can see below, and Wednesday worked incredibly hard to keep yet another clean sheet as they draw closer to the club’s all-time record.

It’s not all good news though, with George Byers and Reece James having had to be carried off on a stretcher, there’s more on what Moore said about them here:

