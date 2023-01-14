Sheffield Wednesday players party with fans at train station after Wycombe Wanderers win

Sheffield Wednesday match winner Will Vaulks bounced along with Owls supporters partying on a train platform in the hours after their win at Wycombe Wanderers.

Not only did Vaulks score the winner in a tight clash at Adams Park, he played his way further into the adoration of Wednesdayites by dancing along to a popular Owls chant – which suggests a refusal to ‘bounce’ means you’re a supporter of city rivals Sheffield United.

Footage posted on social media shows an overwhelmed Vaulks getting involved with the fun – with teammate Dominic Iorfa chuckling along filming the events on his phone.

Wednesday fans have every right to be in good spirits.

Sheffield Wednesday players were caught up in a fan party at a train station in the hours after their win over Wycombe Wanderers.

The win at Wycombe was their eighth on the road this season – and opened up a four-point gap on third place Ipswich Town.

Ipswich’s 1-1 draw with leaders Plymouth Argyle also pulled the Owls two points closer to the top spot.

