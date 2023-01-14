News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday players party with fans at train station after Wycombe Wanderers win

Sheffield Wednesday match winner Will Vaulks bounced along with Owls supporters partying on a train platform in the hours after their win at Wycombe Wanderers.

By Alex Miller
41 minutes ago
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 8:25pm

Not only did Vaulks score the winner in a tight clash at Adams Park, he played his way further into the adoration of Wednesdayites by dancing along to a popular Owls chant – which suggests a refusal to ‘bounce’ means you’re a supporter of city rivals Sheffield United.

Footage posted on social media shows an overwhelmed Vaulks getting involved with the fun – with teammate Dominic Iorfa chuckling along filming the events on his phone.

Wednesday fans have every right to be in good spirits.

Sheffield Wednesday players were caught up in a fan party at a train station in the hours after their win over Wycombe Wanderers.
The win at Wycombe was their eighth on the road this season – and opened up a four-point gap on third place Ipswich Town.

Ipswich’s 1-1 draw with leaders Plymouth Argyle also pulled the Owls two points closer to the top spot.

