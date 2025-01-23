Gassama's guile, goals and grievances - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after Bristol City draw
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Owls took on the Robins at Hillsborough as they looked to try and get back to winning ways after a disappointing run of results of late, but were unable to secure all three points despite twice leading on home soil thanks to goals from Djeidi Gassama and Di’Shon Bernard.
Danny Röhl’s substitutions raised eyebrows amongst the fanbase, with many criticising his decision to take off some of the players that he did, and he explained afterwards that he wasn’t happy with what he saw from those that came on - you can see some of what he had to say on his grievances in the video at the top of the page. Meanwhile, the highlights from the game can be found below:
The Owls boss wasn’t the only one who wasn’t happy, though, with Liam Manning having his own issues with how the evening played out - most notably regarding the referee and the state of the pitch at S6.
Here’s a bit more of what he had to say after his side twice came from behind to pick up a point on the road in South Yorkshire:
For everything else, we’ve got you covered here:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.