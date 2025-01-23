Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday drew 2-2 with Bristol City on Wednesday night, and by the end were clinging onto their point for dear life.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls took on the Robins at Hillsborough as they looked to try and get back to winning ways after a disappointing run of results of late, but were unable to secure all three points despite twice leading on home soil thanks to goals from Djeidi Gassama and Di’Shon Bernard.

Danny Röhl’s substitutions raised eyebrows amongst the fanbase, with many criticising his decision to take off some of the players that he did, and he explained afterwards that he wasn’t happy with what he saw from those that came on - you can see some of what he had to say on his grievances in the video at the top of the page. Meanwhile, the highlights from the game can be found below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls boss wasn’t the only one who wasn’t happy, though, with Liam Manning having his own issues with how the evening played out - most notably regarding the referee and the state of the pitch at S6.

Here’s a bit more of what he had to say after his side twice came from behind to pick up a point on the road in South Yorkshire:

For everything else, we’ve got you covered here: