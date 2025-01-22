Sheffield Wednesday boss makes 'not acceptable' comment - issues Bristol City apology

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that the Owls’ final 30 minutes against Bristol City were ‘not acceptable’.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls twice led at Hillsborough on Wednesday evening, with Djeidi Gassama and Di’Shon Bernard getting the goals only to see them cancelled out by Nahki Wells and Ross McRorie.

It was a frustrating night for Wednesday as they once again failed to return to winning ways, making it just one victory in their last seven across all competitions, and it was made even more so by the fact that they did look so in control for so long during the fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So annoyed was the Owls boss that he forgot to shake hands with Liam Manning after the game, something that he immediately apologised for as his press conference began, and he suggested that his side simply don’t have enough on the bench to see how games like this one.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

“First of all I wanted to apologise to the opponent’s manager,” he said. “Because I didn’t say anything at the end of the game or give a handshake. I was disappointed - and I apologise to him - but that’s a small story, not a big story.

“I think, again, we controlled the game in the first half and played good football - we deserved to lead. There was the equaliser and then we immediately made it 2-1, and I think for 60 minutes it was a good performance - but the last 30 were not acceptable. Too passive, not enough pressure on the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the past our strength was that we could make changes from the bench, players with impact, but I take this today and take the responsibility…

“We have too many draws at home, you look back at Cardiff and Millwall, and today, draws where we should have won. But this is football, this is the Championship, and you just have to look around us, it’s a period where it’s hard to get points.”

The result left Wednesday in 11th place on the Championship table, but still just four points off the play-off places, and they’ll now be shifting focus to the trip to Queens Park Rangers this weekend as they look to try and close that gap and keep within touching distance of the league’s top six.