Discussions over the future of Shea Charles will go up a gear in the coming days after the midfielder played what could be his final game in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt.

The Northern Ireland international has been a standout figure in the Owls’ rise through the Championship in recent months and was a notable second half absentee after he was taken off at the break in their 2-2 draw with Bristol City on Wednesday evening.

Without Charles, Wednesday struggled for control in a match they had had the better of in the first period. A long post-match wander around the pitch furthered Wednesdayite concerns that the Southampton midfielder could have played his final minutes for the club - with city rivals Sheffield United also hoping to strike a deal after his recall option was triggered by the Saints.

The Star understands early stage discussions over a potential deal are underway and that as things stand Charles is keen to stay on and continue his remarkable season of progress as a star man at S6. The deal will likely come down to finances and given the strides he has taken in becoming one of the Championship’s high performers, it’s understood it will take an inflated deal for the midfielder to do so.

Speaking after the Bristol City draw, Owls boss Danny Röhl made no secret of Charles’ importance to the side - and rated the chances of keeping him as very much in the balance.

“I said a lot about him,” Röhl said. “He is a different player, an impact player, he helps us and gives us so many things against the ball and with the ball. But let’s see what we can do. Maybe there is a chance, but that is a different story. Let’s see what we can do as a club.

“At the minute it is what it is. Hopefully there is a chance, let’s see what we can do on this side. Hopefully we have good news but at the moment it is maybe 50/50. He is so helpful for us, he played such an important part for us and we need such a player, if I have one wish then hopefully we can keep him here.”