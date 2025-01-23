Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bristol City manager Liam Manning spoke with pride on his team’s performance in twice battling back to claim a draw at Sheffield Wednesday - but was highly critical of two aspects of the evening.

Manning’s Robins twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw o a Hillsborough pitch that is showing serious signs of wear and tear with the Owls having had to train on it for most of the year due to frozen pitches at their Middlewood Road training complex. The former Oxford United boss had curt words to say on that as well as the refereeing performance of James Lingington.

The Bristol City camp felt Scott Twine had been fouled by goalscorer Di’Shon Bernard in the build-up to Wednesday’s second goal.

“I think it was a free-kick,” Manning said. “I think he had a tough night, the ref, and not intentionally. He was quite honest afterwards. The frustration for me was that what wasn’t a foul in the first 15 minutes, all of a sudden 20 minutes on, it’s not a foul. Players, fans, staff, you want to see the referee set the tone in the first 20 minutes on how they’re going to ref the game and that’s probably the one - the foul on Twiney gets given in the first 15 minutes.

“That’s it for me. I thought he had a poor evening to be honest.”

The pitch at S6 has been a source of contention at this stage of the season for a few years and has proven particularly difficult this time around given the training time spent on it in recent weeks - despite the best efforts of a short-handed ground staff. Manning refused the idea the substitution of some of Wednesday’s key men contributed to their comeback effort late on, preferring to praise his players’ performance in the last half-hour. He went on to describe the pitch ‘terrible’.

“The changes we made raised the intensity,” he said. “I thought we pressed really well, we performed really well in duels and ultimately I think we passed really well and showed some quality on what was a terrible pitch to be fair. We showed some real bravery to go and do what we did.

“The pitch was terrible. Just not at the level.”