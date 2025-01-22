"Turned inside out" "Young RVP" One 9/10 in Sheffield Wednesday ratings despite rough Bristol City draw

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 21:48 BST

An evening that saw Sheffield Wednesday twice take the lead and control of the match ended with Danny Röhl booting a water bottle in frustration as Bristol City escaped with a 2-2 draw.

A ragged Owls second half ceded control against a Robins side that were poor and out of scrap in the first half. Goals for Djeidi Gassama and Di’Shon Bernard twice put the Owls in possession of the points but lapse defending again cost them dearly - and another opportunity to break ground on those above.

It was another bizarre evening of contradictions with some fine individual performances among the moments of madness - and that plays out in our ratings.

Here are the numbers from our seat as Wednesday shared the prize with Bristol City.

Engaged some fast thinking on 66 minutes to prevent a balls-up. Little he could do with the two goals.

1. James Beadle - 6

Engaged some fast thinking on 66 minutes to prevent a balls-up. Little he could do with the two goals. | UGC

First-time cross to lay it out for Valery was a bit of lovely and set him up for the rest of the game. Played with his chest out, was physical and picked up some fine positions. Excellent performance cut short by a wee knock.

2. Yan Valery - 8

First-time cross to lay it out for Valery was a bit of lovely and set him up for the rest of the game. Played with his chest out, was physical and picked up some fine positions. Excellent performance cut short by a wee knock. | UGC

What he did he did well. No nonsense, stamped out a couple of hairy moments and on occasion used the ball really well. Could he have marshalled the defence up the field in the period they let things slip?

3. Michael Ihiekwe - 6

What he did he did well. No nonsense, stamped out a couple of hairy moments and on occasion used the ball really well. Could he have marshalled the defence up the field in the period they let things slip? | UGC

Took his goal like a young Robin van Persie; touch past the defender and calmly in the back of the good stuff. Started the passage himself, burying a Robin in a midfield tackle. Won plenty of headers but had a brain fade for the second equaliser.

4. Di'Shon Bernard - 6

Took his goal like a young Robin van Persie; touch past the defender and calmly in the back of the good stuff. Started the passage himself, burying a Robin in a midfield tackle. Won plenty of headers but had a brain fade for the second equaliser. | UGC

