Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker released in latest retained list announcement

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Olamide Shodipo, is on the lookout for a new club after Queens Park Rangers decided against offering him a new contract.

By Joe Crann
Published 11th May 2023, 22:23 BST
Shodipo spent last season on loan at Hillsborough as Darren Moore’s side pushed for promotion out of League One, but managed just 15 league appearances before returning to his parent club at the end of the campaign.

The 25-year-old started 2022/23 with Rangers before joining Lincoln City in the second half of the season - but he’s now going to have to put his feelers out for his next move.

A statement from the Championship outfit read, “Luke Amos is one of six QPR players who will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June... Leon Balogun, Olamide Shodipo, Conor Masterson, Charlie Owens and Ody Alfa will also be departing Loftus Road.

“As part of his recovery from injury, centre-back Balogun will continue to be based at QPR during pre-season.

“Chris Martin, Jordan Archer, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Aaron Drewe and Stephen Duke-McKenna remain in discussions with the club regarding their futures.”

QPR endured a difficult campaign this time around and finished just above the relegation zone in the second tier, however will be hoping for better in Gareth Ainsworth’s first full season in charge.

