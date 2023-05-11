Sheffield Wednesday boss recalls Sunderland disappointment and offers latest on potential Owls exit

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, reflected on their failed play-off attempt last season, and spoke of how they took positives out of the previous campaign.

The Owls were beaten by Sunderland a year ago as the Black Cats picked up a 2-1 aggregate win over Moore’s side, and there were criticisms that Wednesday were too cautious in the first leg at the Stadium of Light as they fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Speaking to the media, though, he said that they always went into that tie with the intention of winning – and not to sit back.

"The perception and mindset within the club was to go and win over two games,” Moore explained. “You have to believe in what you do and what strengths you have.

"I thought the games were excellent against Sunderland. We had two titanic tussles. We dug in in that first game and finished strong. Then coming into the second leg, both teams were at it. We felt the way the momentum of the game was going there was only one winner but unfortunately they scored late on.

"We took the positives out of that season and we've taken it into this year and continued to run with it and I think that's why we've got the points tally that we've got this year."

Meanwhile, the Owls boss was also asked whether there were any updates on David Downes’ future after their Head of Recruitment was linked with a role at Blackpool, but he insists that nothing has been decided yet.

Darren Moore says Sheffield Wednesday take the positives of last season into this season's play-offs. (Steve Ellis)

“The chairman is over,” the Wednesday boss said. “And I've touched base with him. We're planning to talk again. At the moment there's no developments but we have to come together as a trio. But at the moment nothing has been decided."

Wednesday went into those play-off games last season with Barry Bannan nursing an injury and Josh Windass only recently returned from a long layoff, while this year they go into the semifinals with several key players returning in the build-up and on a four-game winning streak.