Legendary Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United managers, Ron Atkinson and Neil Warnock, will be back in the dugout in Sheffield this weekend.

‘Big Ron’ and Warnock have both agreed to come on board as special guest managers as money is raised for the young son of Tommy Spurr, with four-year-old Rio having shown incredible bravery and strength in a horrible year.

The youngster was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour last year, and his dad has managed to get some of the old gang back together for a charity game to raise money in case he relapses after the fantastic news of his recent ‘all-clear’ diagnosis.

Unfortunately there’s still a chance that happens, so the Spurr family want to be prepared. On Sunday the likes of Chris Brunt, Glenn Whelan, Marcus Tudgay and John Sheridan will turn out in blue and white once again to show their support, while Dean Windass, Michael Tonge and Mark Duffy will be amongst those representing the red half of the city.

Former Owl, Spurr, said that he’s been taken aback by some of the support they’ve received, revealing that Warnock was the one that called him, and he’s clearly looking forward to welcoming everybody to the Olympic Legacy Park at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

“Obviously we’ve got Ron Atkinson who is a legendary manager at Wednesday,’ the ex-defender told The Star. “So for him to agree to be involved is amazing, and with Neil Warnock I couldn’t believe it – he phoned me when I was in hospital with Rio!

“A number came up that I didn’t know, I answered and he said, ‘Hiya Tommy, it’s Neil’. I was thinking, ‘Neil?’. And he said, ‘Yeah, Neil Warnock’. I couldn’t believe he’d phone me, but he just explained how he’d love to be involved and that he couldn’t wait to support us… For people to give up their time is amazing.

Ron Atkinson will be back managing a Sheffield Wednesday team this weekend in aid of young Rio Spurr.

“Every single person that comes is helping Rio in hopefully giving him more of a chance.”