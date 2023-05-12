‘It's what we sign up for’ – Everyone at Sheffield Wednesday knows what’s at stake this month

The Owls will do battle with Peterborough United this evening in the first leg of their semifinal encounters, and Moore will be eager for his side to set a marker at the Weston Homes Stadium before they welcome to Hillsborough next week.
Wednesday are the favourites going into the game after finishing 19 points ahead of their opponents, and Moore is pleased that they’re going into it in good form, but there’s also a desire to be better.
"We have pushed for 46 games to get here and now we want continue that momentum,” Moore told the media. “We come into the play-offs with good momentum, and good form and that is what you want.
"But even with that good form, we want to continue to get better, and that is the consistent message at this football club."
The pressure is on, but Moore is trying to revel in it...
"This is what we sign up for when you come to Sheffield Wednesday,” he added. “You have to embrace the expectancy and we have certainly done that – that’ll be continued.
"I’ve said with the boys, we know the passion that this city holds for this football club. I live in the city, so I feel it, I know it, I enjoy it, and it’s great for me to rub shoulders with the supporters out in the community… The players certainly want to be remembered, and the only way to do that is with the success that you have."