Peterborough United boss’ admission over ‘astonishing’ Sheffield Wednesday fact

Darren Ferguson says that it’s ‘astonishing’ that Sheffield Wednesday find themselves in the play-offs about to face Peterborough United.

The Owls would have been automatically promoted in every other season in English Football League history with their club-record 96-point tally, but instead find themselves preparing to take on the Posh over two legs for a spot at Wembley.

Ferguson’s side snuck into the top six on the final day after beating Barnsley with a strong performance at Oakwell, and he says they will need a similar showing against Darren Moore’s side if they’re to prevail.

"The play-offs will be totally different experience,” Ferguson is quoted as saying in the Peterborough Telegraph. “We had to win at Barnsley and I picked a team accordingly.

"It’s a different situation on Friday. I doubt anything will be decided in this one game so it’s important we give ourselves the best chance of winning over two legs.

"Sheffield Wednesday are an excellent team with good experience and quality, as well as a big threat from set-pieces. It’s astonishing a side can get 96 points and not win promotion automatically.

"But the Barnsley game was good preparation for the play-offs as every other team involved play three at the back. Wednesday do as do Barnsley and Bolton.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson celebrates after finishing in the playoffs following victory at Oakwell. They play Sheffield Wednesday. (Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire)

"And I have to respect the level of performance we gave at Barnsley when picking my team.”