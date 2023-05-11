News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Peterborough United boss’ admission over ‘astonishing’ Sheffield Wednesday fact

Darren Ferguson says that it’s ‘astonishing’ that Sheffield Wednesday find themselves in the play-offs about to face Peterborough United.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 11th May 2023, 16:30 BST

The Owls would have been automatically promoted in every other season in English Football League history with their club-record 96-point tally, but instead find themselves preparing to take on the Posh over two legs for a spot at Wembley.

Ferguson’s side snuck into the top six on the final day after beating Barnsley with a strong performance at Oakwell, and he says they will need a similar showing against Darren Moore’s side if they’re to prevail.

Read More
‘Made it hard’ - Sheridan’s honest take on Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion push
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The play-offs will be totally different experience,” Ferguson is quoted as saying in the Peterborough Telegraph. “We had to win at Barnsley and I picked a team accordingly.

"It’s a different situation on Friday. I doubt anything will be decided in this one game so it’s important we give ourselves the best chance of winning over two legs.

"Sheffield Wednesday are an excellent team with good experience and quality, as well as a big threat from set-pieces. It’s astonishing a side can get 96 points and not win promotion automatically.

"But the Barnsley game was good preparation for the play-offs as every other team involved play three at the back. Wednesday do as do Barnsley and Bolton.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson celebrates after finishing in the playoffs following victory at Oakwell. They play Sheffield Wednesday. (Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire)Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson celebrates after finishing in the playoffs following victory at Oakwell. They play Sheffield Wednesday. (Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire)
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson celebrates after finishing in the playoffs following victory at Oakwell. They play Sheffield Wednesday. (Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"And I have to respect the level of performance we gave at Barnsley when picking my team.”

Wednesday won one and lost one when facing the Posh this season, however the defeat away at Peterborough early in the season took a turn for the worse when Reece James was sent off early in the tie.

MORE: Former Wednesday man makes career decision as another is released

Related topics:Darren FergusonPeterborough UnitedBarnsleyWembleyEnglish Football LeaguePeterborough TelegraphDarren Moore