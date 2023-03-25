News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
18 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
21 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
21 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
23 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
23 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Forest Green vs Sheffield Wednesday: Is the match on TV, is there a stream and will Mallik Wilks return?

Sheffield Wednesday make the trip south to Forest Green on Sunday as they look to close the gap on League 1 leaders Plymouth Argyle.

By Toby Bryant
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:54 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Gloucestershire to take on Forest Green in League One this weekend.

The Owls are looking to bounce back after a 4-2 defeat to Barnsley on Tuesday ended a 24-game unbeaten run in the league while Forest Green continue to search for their first win of 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday are continuing their promising promotion push as they sit just two points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle and have two games in hand to boot.

Most Popular

Here's all you need to know if you're hoping to follow the game from home.

When do Sheffield Wednesday play Forest Green?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Forest Green for the League One meeting on Sunday, March 26.

The match is the only one scheduled for Sunday in the latest round of third-tier fixtures. Kick-off at the Bolt New Stadium is at 1 pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Is Forest Green vs Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

It's not all too often that Sheffield Wednesday fans can follow their team easily on the big sports broadcasters but the international break is good news to that end.

The lack of Premier League and Championship fixtures means that Forest Green vs Sheffield Wednesday has been selected for television coverage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
TEAM WORK: Barnsley goalkeeper Harry Isted (centre) makes a save during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell. Picture: Tim Goode/PA
TEAM WORK: Barnsley goalkeeper Harry Isted (centre) makes a save during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell. Picture: Tim Goode/PA
TEAM WORK: Barnsley goalkeeper Harry Isted (centre) makes a save during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 12:30 pm.

What's the latest Sheffield Wednesday team news?

The Owls Mallik Wilks is 'in a position' to feature against Forest Green on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 24-year-old hasn't featured for the club since picking up an injury in February but manager Darren Moore has confirmed a return to action may be possible this weekend.

Owls Mallik Wilks on his debut Pic Steve Ellis
Owls Mallik Wilks on his debut Pic Steve Ellis
Owls Mallik Wilks on his debut Pic Steve Ellis

Speaking after Tuesday's defeat to Barnsley, Moore said: “We think it’s good news with Mallik. If he keeps continuing what he’s doing – he’s just building up volume in training – then he’s looking good. I didn’t want to risk him and have him on the bench, but we think that he’s in a better stage.

“If he can continue over the next few days then we think he’ll be in a position – so we feel confident with him.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Defenders Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe are set to miss out and the game comes too soon for George Byers and Josh Windass.

GloucestershireLeague 1League leadersBarnsley