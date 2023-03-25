Sheffield Wednesday make the trip south to Forest Green on Sunday as they look to close the gap on League 1 leaders Plymouth Argyle.

The Owls are looking to bounce back after a 4-2 defeat to Barnsley on Tuesday ended a 24-game unbeaten run in the league while Forest Green continue to search for their first win of 2023.

Wednesday are continuing their promising promotion push as they sit just two points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle and have two games in hand to boot.

Here's all you need to know if you're hoping to follow the game from home.

When do Sheffield Wednesday play Forest Green?

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Forest Green for the League One meeting on Sunday, March 26.

The match is the only one scheduled for Sunday in the latest round of third-tier fixtures. Kick-off at the Bolt New Stadium is at 1 pm.

Is Forest Green vs Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

It's not all too often that Sheffield Wednesday fans can follow their team easily on the big sports broadcasters but the international break is good news to that end.

The lack of Premier League and Championship fixtures means that Forest Green vs Sheffield Wednesday has been selected for television coverage.

TEAM WORK: Barnsley goalkeeper Harry Isted (centre) makes a save during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 12:30 pm.

What's the latest Sheffield Wednesday team news?

The Owls Mallik Wilks is 'in a position' to feature against Forest Green on Sunday.

The 24-year-old hasn't featured for the club since picking up an injury in February but manager Darren Moore has confirmed a return to action may be possible this weekend.

Owls Mallik Wilks on his debut Pic Steve Ellis

Speaking after Tuesday's defeat to Barnsley, Moore said: “We think it’s good news with Mallik. If he keeps continuing what he’s doing – he’s just building up volume in training – then he’s looking good. I didn’t want to risk him and have him on the bench, but we think that he’s in a better stage.

“If he can continue over the next few days then we think he’ll be in a position – so we feel confident with him.”

