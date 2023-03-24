Sheffield Wednesday set for striker boost as forward targets Forest Green return

Sheffield Wednesday’s striking department is set for a big boost this weekend as Mallik Wilks looks likely to return to Darren Moore’s setup.

The 24-year-old hasn’t featured for the Owls since February as he dealt with a calf injury that has kept him out of action, but there were suggestions earlier this week that he was nearing an arrival back into the fold.

Wednesday take on Forest Green Rovers on Sunday as they look to climb back to the top of the League One, and Wilks’ return is timely given the news that Josh Windass will face some a spell out with an ankle injury.

The Owls manager has confirmed that Wilks is likely to be in contention for Sunday’s 1pm kick off, saying he’s delighted to have him available once again.

"If he comes through tomorrow then he'll be involved this weekend,” Moore told The Star. "It's great to have him back… He probably could have been involved on Tuesday but we didn't feel he would sustain enough volume in training we needed to get him to so we left him out but he's trained again today and he looks good so barring a reaction he'll be involved.

“There's a variety of positions he can play, through the middle and out wide. He gives us the extra option of another attacker on the pitch. We're really pleased to have him back."

Wednesday are expected to start with Michael Smith and Lee Gregory leading the line at the New Lawn, and Wilks could be an exciting option to bring off the bench as he looks to get more game time following his return from injury.

