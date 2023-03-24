News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
15 minutes ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
48 minutes ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
11 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
12 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
14 hours ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain

Yet another Sheffield Wednesday trip sells out in double-quick time as lead in attendance table rolls on

Water is wet, something about bears in woods, Sheffield Wednesday selling out an away allocation on the road in League One.

By Alex Miller
Published 24th Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT

The Owls make the trip to Forest Green Rovers and will be backed by a rammed away end, as they will at Cheltenham Town on Tuesday.

And the away clash after that has also been given the sell-out treatment, with the club having confirmed an Easter Friday trip to Oxford United is now out of tickets after a rapid response saw 1,476 tickets sold in less than 48 hours availability.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The near 300-mile round journey is for a match that will be broadcast live on Sky Sports – the third Wednesday clash in as many weeks that will be shown live on television.

Most Popular
BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Darren Moore, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday, applauds the fans following the Sky Bet League One between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell Stadium on March 21, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Darren Moore, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday, applauds the fans following the Sky Bet League One between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell Stadium on March 21, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Darren Moore, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday, applauds the fans following the Sky Bet League One between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell Stadium on March 21, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Darren Moore’s side are hunting a historic League One title and have been cheered on all season by committed away followings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Indeed, Wednesday have the highest average away following in the division as things stand, with the likes of Derby County and Ipswich Town following on.

League OneCheltenham TownOxford UnitedDarren MooreIpswich TownDerby CountySky Sports