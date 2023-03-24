Water is wet, something about bears in woods, Sheffield Wednesday selling out an away allocation on the road in League One.

The Owls make the trip to Forest Green Rovers and will be backed by a rammed away end, as they will at Cheltenham Town on Tuesday.

And the away clash after that has also been given the sell-out treatment, with the club having confirmed an Easter Friday trip to Oxford United is now out of tickets after a rapid response saw 1,476 tickets sold in less than 48 hours availability.

The near 300-mile round journey is for a match that will be broadcast live on Sky Sports – the third Wednesday clash in as many weeks that will be shown live on television.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Darren Moore, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday, applauds the fans following the Sky Bet League One between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell Stadium on March 21, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Darren Moore’s side are hunting a historic League One title and have been cheered on all season by committed away followings.

