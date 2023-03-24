The Owls make the trip to Forest Green Rovers and will be backed by a rammed away end, as they will at Cheltenham Town on Tuesday.
And the away clash after that has also been given the sell-out treatment, with the club having confirmed an Easter Friday trip to Oxford United is now out of tickets after a rapid response saw 1,476 tickets sold in less than 48 hours availability.
The near 300-mile round journey is for a match that will be broadcast live on Sky Sports – the third Wednesday clash in as many weeks that will be shown live on television.
Darren Moore’s side are hunting a historic League One title and have been cheered on all season by committed away followings.
Indeed, Wednesday have the highest average away following in the division as things stand, with the likes of Derby County and Ipswich Town following on.