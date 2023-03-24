Stare a little too long at the record Sheffield Wednesday have built this season and you risk losing sleep, according to a jovial Duncan Ferguson ahead of the Owls’ trip to his Forest Green Rovers on Sunday.

Wednesday will arrive at The New Lawn for the first time in their history, primed and ready in front of the Sky Sports cameras and hoping to bounce back from their first defeat in nearly six months at Barnsley on Tuesday.

Forest Green sit rock bottom of League One and are without a league win since December 10. They lost 5-0 at Hillsborough back in August.

“If you analyse it too much it’ll keep you up at night,” Ferguson said. “They’re brilliant away from home, they’ve just lost their first game in 23 matches, they’re a big, strong team, and they’re up for promotion.

NAILSWORTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Duncan Ferguson, manager of Forest Green Rovers applauds the fans as he walks out for the Sky Bet League One match between Forest Green Rovers and Charlton Athletic at The New Lawn on February 14, 2023 in Nailsworth, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

“We’re hoping we’ve got plenty of fight and hopefully we can get a break. We’re due one.

“Who’s expecting us to beat Sheffield Wednesday? Who was expecting us to beat Plymouth [FGR lost 2-0 to Plymouth on Saturday]? I’m a winner so I want to but nobody will give us a chance. We’re decimated with injuries, we’ve got suspensions, paper-thin squad but we’ll go out and be competitive.”

Charlie Savage – son of former Premier League man Robbie – turned down a call-up from Wales under-21s in order to stay and take on Wednesday this weekend.

On loan from Manchester United, Savage made the decision himself, Ferguson said.

“Fair play to him, he’s enjoying the training, enjoying playing games,” continued the Everton legend. “Does this mean I have to pick him up now? He’s put me under pressure! It’s great that he’s staying at Forest Green to fight, I wasn’t involved in his decision, he came and told me and I was made up.

“It’s playing against men, and it’s live on sky so it’s a great platform for him as it is going to Wales but he’s happy with his decision. It’s good for his development to play these kinds of games, this is a massive game, with a great atmosphere, and pressure on the game.”

