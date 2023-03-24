Sheffield Wednesday are ‘beatable’ says Forest Green Rovers goalkeeper after making Owls admission

Forest Green Rovers goalkeeper, Lewis Thomas, knows his side will have to be ‘right on it’ if they’re to get anything against Sheffield Wednesday – but says they are beatable.

The Owls saw a 23-game unbeaten run come to an end earlier this week after being downed by Barnsley in a 4-2 defeat at Oakwell, and Darren Moore’s outfit will be eager to bounce back at the first time of asking when they visit the New Lawn Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers are without a win in 17 games across all competitions, losing all but three of them, but Thomas insists that Wednesday’s visit to Gloucestershire is still one that they’re looking forward to.

“If I’m not excited for these games then I shouldn’t be playing football, I should retire right now. Those are the games you want to play, and you want to test yourselves against the best players in the league… It’s about taking every opportunity that I can to showcase what I can do and keep progressing as a goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re a physical side, with some really good quality players - the likes of Barry Bannan and Josh Windass. They’ve got the other side, the nitty gritty stuff, they’ve got about seven players over six foot three - so they’ll be direct, and physical and we’ll have to match that.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but there’s more than one way to skin a cat and the boys have got techniques where if their boy is bigger then they know what to do. It’s about challenging them as much as you can and trying to put them off. We’ll have to be right on it…

“But they are beatable, as you’ve seen on Tuesday night, so we’ll take that into consideration.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad