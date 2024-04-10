Two late goals from Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith were enough to seal what could be a vital point for the Owls at S6, with Wednesday fighting back against an in-form Norwich side and climb up to 22nd place in the Championship.

Danny Röhl’s side had to switch things up in the second half after a pretty disastrous opening stanza, but some good goalkeeping, solid defending and gung-ho attacking left the Wednesday boss pleased with the point. You can check out the extended highlights of the game in the video above, and the manager’s reaction below:

Smith, back in the goals once again after a lengthy wait, was delighted to have played his part in the result, and spoke highly of the role that the supporters played in helping them get level in front of the Kop - where he scored his first goal since that night against Peterborough United in the play-offs last season.

For his thoughts, and those of our Owls writer, Alex Miller, you can take a watch at the two videos below that were filmed after the final whistle over in Hillsborough:

For all the rest of your post-match reading, we’ve got you covered here:

