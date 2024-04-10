Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl 'jokingly' described as 'the German Tony Pulis' after Norwich City win
Owls coach Danny Röhl made four changes and changed-up both the system and the passing style of his side at half-time, his side overcoming a 2-0 deficit at the break to draw 2-2 in a breathless second half. Röhl described the second period as ‘nasty’, with Canaries boss Wagner describing an ‘old-school’ style of play.
Wagner went as far to compare Wednesday’s style to those utilised by Tony Pulis in years gone by. Pulis, who oversaw over 800 league matches in a storied career, was sacked as Owls boss in December 2020 after failing to win any of his 10 matches in charge.
He sought to defend his side’s performance despite losing a two-goal lead in the last 12 minutes at Hillsborough.
Wagner told the assembled media: "If we speak about the result I'm frustrated, if we speak about how the guys played, how focused they were from the first second, how they defended, how they competed, even in the second half against a team that started to play very direct, they have done everything super well.
"We looked sharp, everything was there in ball possession, out of ball possession but we didn't kill the game. We were not ruthless in the opponents' box with a lot of clear-cut chances, good chances, and at the end of the day this decided the game.
"It's frustrating because we played well first half against a team that wanted to play and wanted to press and find solutions second half against a team that was super-direct. A set piece can always happen.
"I just had a joke with their manager and I said he's the German Tony Pulis with how he played."