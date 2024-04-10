Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 32-year-old former Middlesbrough man has played a revelatory role in his side’s resurgence this season, contributing three goals and four assists since Röhl brought him back into the squad in October after he was left unregistered by previous boss Xisco.

Johnson sat-out in Wednesday’s win at QPR over the weekend and asked whether he had been absent in the Loftus Road win because of injury, Röhl told BBC Sheffield: “We had some small problems but I will not speak about Marvin today. I will speak only about my team here, because this team here fights and has the right attitude.”

Johnson later took to social media to reassure supporters he was injured and that there was no questioning his commitment to the cause.

Speaking after Johnson’s absence continued in the Owls’ dramatic draw with Norwich City on Tuesday evening, Röhl clarified that the winger is carrying an injury and that when he is back available he will return to Wednesday’s matchday squad.

He told The Star: “At first I said we had small problems, then I said I will not speak about Marvin, I would speak about the spirit of the team and how they fight.

“If he is available he will be in the squad, if not, he will not.”

The draw against Norwich took Wednesday to 43 points and up a place to 22nd, though teams around them have a midweek game in hand. It also took them level with Huddersfield Town in the first Championship safety spot heading into the final four matches of the campaign.