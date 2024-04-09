It was their 5,000 league game since things got underway in September 1892, and though it was their 1272nd draw it was one that - in many ways - felt like a victory.

The Owls looked dead and buried at the break after conceding two sloppy first half goals, but a quadruple change from Danny Röhl changed everything, and with the help of a rejuvenated Hillsborough crowd they managed to get themselves level again late on. A defeat for Huddersfield, meanwhile, saw them climb up to 22nd.