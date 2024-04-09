It was their 5,000 league game since things got underway in September 1892, and though it was their 1272nd draw it was one that - in many ways - felt like a victory.
The Owls looked dead and buried at the break after conceding two sloppy first half goals, but a quadruple change from Danny Röhl changed everything, and with the help of a rejuvenated Hillsborough crowd they managed to get themselves level again late on. A defeat for Huddersfield, meanwhile, saw them climb up to 22nd.
Here’s our player ratings after a fine comeback at S6:
1. James Beadle - 6
Had a couple of hairy moments in possession, including one that led to the second goal, but made up for it with some really good saves to keep Wednesday in it.
2. Dominic Iorfa - 7
Another solid showing from the big centre back, who was probably the most consistent Wednesday defender on the night. Won more tackles than any other Owls player.
3. Michael Ihiekwe - 7
It feels like a long time since a Wednesday centre back has scored, especially from a corner, but Ihiekwe was on hand to do that and get the ball rolling for the comeback. Made some key interventions, too.
4. Bambo Diaby - 5
After a brilliant performance at the weekend, Diaby struggled to get into this one and never really got going. Lost his man for the flick on that set up the opening goal, and was taken off at half time.