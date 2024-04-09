Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Poveda hobbled off in the game against Queens Park Rangers a few days back amid concerns for the remainder of his season, while Ugbo was missing from the squad on Tuesday night as the Owls fought back against Norwich City at Hillsborough.

Marvin Johnson, who said on social media recently that had a small injury, has sat out the last two, and Di’Shon Bernard has missed the last few games after coming off injured in the warm-up against Swansea City.

Röhl didn’t give any specific updates on the quartet in his post-match interview after the Norwich draw, but also didn’t rule any of them out for the visit of Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to The Star he said, “We have Ugbo, Poveda, Di’Shon, Marvin Johnson - when you look to these four guys they could be starters but are out for the moment… Hopefully they come back, but you never know. This is now our job to bring them back, but today it was important that the players on our bench made an impact and it’s great to see.”

“We’ll try it, you never know. When you play on a Tuesday and then a Saturday it’s just three days, but we’ll see who is available and then I’ll choose my starting XI.”