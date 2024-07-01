Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United man leaves Championship rivals after four-year deal agreed and signed
Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has left Burnley and joined League One side Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee, penning a four-year deal.
The move is subject to league and FA clearance as Peacock-Farrell aims to find some stability in his career after a number of loan spells in recent years. The 27-year-old Northern Ireland international started his career with Leeds United but made just 41 appearances in four years and was sold to the Clarets in 2019.
He spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Hillsborough as he made 47 appearances across all competitions, which remains the most number of games he has played for a single club. The Darlington-born player spent the most recent campaign on loan at Aarhus GF in Denmark, playing 28 times. Across five years as a contracted player at Turf Moor, he has made just 24 appearances.
Now he has joined Birmingham City, who were one of the sides relegated from the Championship last term as Wednesday clinched survival.
“I am absolutely delighted. First of all, I am really happy to be here,” said Peacock-Farrell after completing his move. "It is a massive club with some huge ambitions for the coming years and to be a part of that is something that I had to come and do. It is a big club and I love playing for something where you have got the pressure – and we will have that pressure and expectation. We are at the start of a journey, a very, hopefully, positive journey, and I want to be a part of that to achieve the goals and ambitions that the club have and they align with myself.”
The arrival of Peacock-Farrell is Birmingham’s second goalkeeper signing of the summer, after Ryan Allsop joined on a three-year deal from Hull City for an undisclosed fee in mid June. Peacock-Farrell has earned 46 international caps with Northern Ireland and speaking last year admitted he wanted more regular game-time at club level, something that was likely behind his motivation to leave Burnley.
"Club level has not been amazing and there's been inconsistencies in terms of game time," said Peacock-Farrell back in September. "I'm just trying to rectify the club level now, that's the aim this year. It's 10 games a year (with Northern Ireland) so when you only get 10-15 games at club level in cups and so on, you add these 10 and you've still had an acceptable amount as a season. And it's another opportunity to perform for your country."
Peacock-Farrell had been linked with a move back to Hillsborough last summer after then manager Xisco Munoz confirmed he was one of the players on the Owls’ list of transfer targets before he made the switch to Denmark. Wednesday have already bolstered their goalkeeping options this summer, after signing Ben Hamer on a free transfer from Championship rivals Watford. The 36-year-old will officially join the Owls today after his contract with the Hornets expired yesterday. The length of his contract has not been disclosed.
