Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Sheffield Wednesday man has made his next move after leaving one of the Owls Championship rivals

The move is subject to league and FA clearance as Peacock-Farrell aims to find some stability in his career after a number of loan spells in recent years. The 27-year-old Northern Ireland international started his career with Leeds United but made just 41 appearances in four years and was sold to the Clarets in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Hillsborough as he made 47 appearances across all competitions, which remains the most number of games he has played for a single club. The Darlington-born player spent the most recent campaign on loan at Aarhus GF in Denmark, playing 28 times. Across five years as a contracted player at Turf Moor, he has made just 24 appearances.

Now he has joined Birmingham City, who were one of the sides relegated from the Championship last term as Wednesday clinched survival.

“I am absolutely delighted. First of all, I am really happy to be here,” said Peacock-Farrell after completing his move. "It is a massive club with some huge ambitions for the coming years and to be a part of that is something that I had to come and do. It is a big club and I love playing for something where you have got the pressure – and we will have that pressure and expectation. We are at the start of a journey, a very, hopefully, positive journey, and I want to be a part of that to achieve the goals and ambitions that the club have and they align with myself.”

The arrival of Peacock-Farrell is Birmingham’s second goalkeeper signing of the summer, after Ryan Allsop joined on a three-year deal from Hull City for an undisclosed fee in mid June. Peacock-Farrell has earned 46 international caps with Northern Ireland and speaking last year admitted he wanted more regular game-time at club level, something that was likely behind his motivation to leave Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Club level has not been amazing and there's been inconsistencies in terms of game time," said Peacock-Farrell back in September. "I'm just trying to rectify the club level now, that's the aim this year. It's 10 games a year (with Northern Ireland) so when you only get 10-15 games at club level in cups and so on, you add these 10 and you've still had an acceptable amount as a season. And it's another opportunity to perform for your country."