Sheffield Wednesday agree deal with key attacker – Owls set for huge boost

Josh Windass is looking set to stay at Sheffield Wednesday, with The Star understanding that a deal to keep the attacker at the club has now been agreed.

It’s a situation that has become a big of a mini saga in recent weeks, with the key Owls man getting close to an agreement at the start of the month before talks hit a snag and it seemed that he may end up leaving. The Star reported earlier this weekend that there had been progress with the talks.

The latest turn of events serves as good news, however, for Danny Röhl’s side and it’s thought that he is now due to commit his future to the club and extend his stay beyond his current contract that expires today.

Röhl spoke to this publication on Saturday to explain he was still confident that Windass would be sticking around at S6, and the latest information is that – barring any late issues – the 30-year-old will be putting pen to paper at Hillsborough in the near future.

Windass has got 57 goals and assists in his 135 outings in Wednesday colours since joining from Wigan Athletic in 2020, and he’ll now be able to add to that and become just the third player this side of the millennium to reach 50 goals for the club.