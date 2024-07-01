Trio train with Danny Röhl's Sheffield Wednesday ahead of new season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday’s preparations for the 2024/25 Championship season are now well underway.

Danny Röhl and his team were back in at Middlewood Road on Friday as preseason got started for the Owls, with the team being put through their paces with a number of tests on the back of their offseason break.

A host of new signings have all been present as Röhl begins to get a handle on how things will look for him in the upcoming campaign, with Ben Hamer, Max Lowe, Yan Valery and Svante Ingelsson having all been out on the grass in S6, while latest arrival, Jamal Lowe, is also due to be part of things this week after completing his move over the weekend.

But it’s not just the new arrivals who will be given the chance to impress, with three youngsters from the U21s having been called up into the senior side for the early stages of preseason. Sam Reed, Rio Shipston and Gui Siqueira all featured in 2023/24 for the Owls, and it’s understood that they are currently in the plans for the Wednesday first team as things stand.

How long the trio will be given as part of the senior side remains to be seen, however they’ll be hoping to make sure that they remain in the mix when the team head out to St. George’s Park and Germany for two preseason camps that are planned for this month. The three were all key figures in Andy Holdsworth’s U21 side that finished third in the Professional Development League, and are keen to try and take the next step in their young careers.