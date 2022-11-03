Sheffield Wednesday are said to be considering a move for Grimsby Town defender Anthony Glennon, according to reports. The 22-year-old was snapped up on a permanent deal from Burnley over the summer.

The Liverpool academy product has made 13 appearances in League Two this season and has also attracted attention from the likes of Hull City and Sunderland. The Owls will have plenty of competition if they are to lure him back up north, while they will undoubtedly continue to monitor a number of targets ahead of the January transfer window.

Ahead of another action-packed weekend of football, we take a look at today’s League One headlines.

Ex-Derby interim boss moves to the Championship

Hull City have appointed former defender Liam Rosenior as their new first team coach. His arrival comes over a month after they sacked Shota Arveladze following a poor run of form.

Rosenior recently left Derby County after spending three months as their interim boss following the departure of Wayne Rooney to DC United. The 38-year-old left the Rams seventh in League One.

Rosenior returns to Hull after making over 150 appearances for the club between 2010 and 2015. He later joined Brighton & Hove Albion after he was released by the Tigers.

Owls’ rivals suffer injury blow

Portsmouth have suffered a huge injury blue as The News confirmed that Joe Rafferty is facing another three months on the sidelines. The defender has been absent with a groin issue since September and will now require surgery.

Rafferty joined Pompey from Preston North End in July and started all seven of their league fixtures before picking up the injury. On his injury, Danny Cowley said: “We’ve had some disappointing news about Joe Rafferty, who has been confirmed will need an operation. We’ve had a scan, now the surgeon wants to go in and have a look. They’ll go in and take a much closer look in the operating theatre, then we will have more clarity.

“We are probably looking at three months. It’s the same groin, a slightly different joint, but it’s the same area, which is frustrating.”

Ex-Port Vale coach to join Championship backroom staff

Former Oxford United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough midfielder Dean Whitehead is set to join Mark Hudson at Cardiff City. The Bluebirds are a man light following Steve Morison’s departure last month and they are now looking to add another coach to thei ranks.