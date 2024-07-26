Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that it was important for the Owls to have ‘great facilities’ for their preseason camp.

Wednesday will play their last preseason game in Austria today, taking on German Bundesliga outfit, Werder Bremen, at Parkstadion in Zell am Ziller - after which they will have just one game left before their 2024/25 campaign gets underway.

It’s been an intense week of double sessions in Röhl’s camp in Germany, and it culminates this afternoon at 2pm (1pm UK time) when the Owls face Bremen in a fixture that will be made up of four 30-minute quarters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wednesday boss is pleased with how things have gone so far, even though they’re by no means the finished article, and he’s determined to make sure they’re prepared for the Plymouth Argyle encounter on August 11th. Their facilities here have given them the best opportunity to that.

“The crucial thing was that we had great facilities and we have them here,” he told The Star this week. “It is really nice and it was my experience when I was with Leipzig and Munich here, we have everything that we need, different pitches in a short distance. This is a key point, to have good pitches a short distance because otherwise you have to take a coach or something like this.

“We have everything here. It is also good to change the picture in your mind. If you are always in the same place then it can be difficult to change the pictures in your mind in pre-season. The weather is good now. We have done recovery after a really difficult three weeks. Now we start again working hard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For fans looking to watch the game you can do so below, or by clicking this link.