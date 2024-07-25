Sheffield Wednesday coach is 'next level' - youngster believes he suits Röhl-ball

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sole late arrival to Sheffield Wednesday’s pre-season training camp is looking forward to pressing on with his career after a successful summer.

Highly-rated young goalkeeper Pierce Charles flew out to Germany to join the Owls’ camp after Northern Ireland’s involvement in the under-19 Euros was ended at the group stage. The former Manchester City starlet kept a clean sheet in a goalless draw with Ukraine in their first match and despite catching the eye with some impressive saves couldn’t prevent their exit from the tournament thanks to defeats to Italy and Norway.

The tournament, which has played host to some of Europe’s brightest young stars in years gone by, was hosted in Northern Ireland itself. It provided another step forward in what is expected to be a promising career for Charles.

He told the club’s in-house media team: “It’s potentially once in a lifetime, hopefully not, but to be playing in a major tournament for my country, it’s a dream almost. To have my mum there watching, she was born there, so it was such a proud moment. There’s something on the line (in a major tournament), in pre-season you’re in friendlies usually but with something on the line there’s that bit extra to the game. Playing for points is so important. I think I did well, I don’t want to big myself up too much, but I helped the team in parts.”

Considerations are being made on whether Wednesday seek to allow Charles to leave on loan and gain more match experience, or whether they keep him in-house to work alongside the likes of James Beadle, experienced back-up stopper Ben Hamer and particularly goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo.

It’s long been said that Charles could well have the attributes to make a play for senior involvement under Röhl longer term, who is seeking to implement a preference for playing out from the back.